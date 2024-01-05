Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

