Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.67). Approximately 34,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 54,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £163.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,657.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.85.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

