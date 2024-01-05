HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,929 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,249,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,998. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

