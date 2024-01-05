HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Lowered by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 30.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. KCL Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $530.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.99 and a 1-year high of $593.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,155 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.57.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

