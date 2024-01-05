Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 1,008,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,493,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $529.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

