Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.83

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 12967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HY. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 690.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

