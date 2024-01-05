iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Trading Down 2.5%

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

