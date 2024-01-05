Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 70,893 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 57,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Ilika Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Ilika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.