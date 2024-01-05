Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Trading Up 11.5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Immatics Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 3,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

