Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 11%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.29 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 92,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 272,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.