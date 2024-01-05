Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.98

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 308523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Immunome by 19.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Immunome in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

