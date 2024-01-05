Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.17. 113,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,198,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,731 shares of company stock worth $1,101,640 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $1,320,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Immunovant by 25.2% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $10,434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 206.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

