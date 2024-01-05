Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Inca One Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.
About Inca One Gold
Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It owned two gold milling facilities, which includes Chala One and Kori One located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.
Recommended Stories
