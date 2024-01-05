Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Price Target Raised to C$0.15 at Echelon Wealth Partners

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.13 to C$0.15 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Indiva Stock Performance

NDVA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.12. 325,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,661. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. Indiva has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.13.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

