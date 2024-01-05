Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Price Target Raised to C$0.15 at Echelon Wealth Partners

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.13 to C$0.15 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Indiva Stock Performance
NDVA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.12. 325,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,661. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. Indiva has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.13.
Indiva Company Profile
