Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.19

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.68. Infinera shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 2,461,066 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Infinera by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

