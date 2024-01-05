Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 59,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 624,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.03.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 42,880.00% and a negative return on equity of 424.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

