Innovative International Acquisition (NASDAQ:IOACU) Trading Down 22.7%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.61. 10,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Innovative International Acquisition Trading Down 22.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative International Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

