Insider Buying: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Buys 718 Shares of Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider Piers Latham bought 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,494.68 ($5,723.52).

Shares of James Latham stock traded down GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,166.75 ($14.86). 14,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £235.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,072.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,135.17. James Latham plc has a 52 week low of GBX 929 ($11.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

