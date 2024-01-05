Insider Selling: Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells 850,000 Shares of Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) insider Mandy Gradden sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.67), for a total value of £2,448,000 ($3,117,280.02).

Ascential Stock Up 0.4 %

ASCL stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 293.40 ($3.74). 1,451,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,196. Ascential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 187.40 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,718.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.63) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

