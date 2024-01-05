Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.73.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 374,715 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 316,513 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Insmed by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 40,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period.

Insmed Stock Up 1.6 %

INSM opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.