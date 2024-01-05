Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

