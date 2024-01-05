Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 85.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 266,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

CNC opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

