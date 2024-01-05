Intellectus Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

