Intellectus Partners LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 112.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

