Intellectus Partners LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $175.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

