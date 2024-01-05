Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $183.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.65. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $202.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.28.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

