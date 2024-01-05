Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.10% of GlycoMimetics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
