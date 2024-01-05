Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITO stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

