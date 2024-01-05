Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $93.82 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

