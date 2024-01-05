Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $20,188,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.