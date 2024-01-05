Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

