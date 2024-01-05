Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,202 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RKLB. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 20.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,279 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 43.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,379 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 17.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,501,322 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 671,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 444,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

