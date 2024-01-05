Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

