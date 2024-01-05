Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 4.4%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. 236,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 252,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

