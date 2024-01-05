InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.95

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.95 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 40007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,100.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,984,000 after purchasing an additional 156,778 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

