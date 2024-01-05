International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.14

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.14 and traded as high as $53.75. International Bancshares shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 251,391 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Bancshares
International Bancshares Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150. Company insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.