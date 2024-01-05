International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.14

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.14 and traded as high as $53.75. International Bancshares shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 251,391 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.94.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150. Company insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

