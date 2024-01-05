International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

Shares of IBM opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

