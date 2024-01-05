International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.70

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 37623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

International General Insurance Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 25.87%.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 162,626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 80.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

