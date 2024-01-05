Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Trading Down 3.1%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 35,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 20,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNRW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $532,000.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

