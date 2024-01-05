Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.33.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.