Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 171.75 ($2.19). Approximately 882,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 352,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.18).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £304.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,842.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.