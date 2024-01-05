Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 6th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,483,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

