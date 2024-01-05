Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stake Boosted by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

