Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,373 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,073,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 88,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,586. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.