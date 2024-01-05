Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 335,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

