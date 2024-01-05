Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Position Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 291,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,642. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.