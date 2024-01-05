Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 756,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 860,565 shares.The stock last traded at $50.11 and had previously closed at $48.99.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
