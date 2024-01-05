Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 756,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 860,565 shares.The stock last traded at $50.11 and had previously closed at $48.99.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,636 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,477,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

