Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $398.30. 20,881,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,979,773. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.11 and its 200-day moving average is $375.53.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

