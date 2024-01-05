Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSE IQI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

