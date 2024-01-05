Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 5th (ADP, AGL, ALLO, ALLY, AMD, APA, BAH, BFST, BHC, BKE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 5th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Automatic Data Processing Inc alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $177.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $147.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.