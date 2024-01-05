Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 5th (ADP, AGL, ALLO, ALLY, AMD, APA, BAH, BFST, BHC, BKE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 5th:
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $177.00.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $147.00.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.
